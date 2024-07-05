Bolpur: 2 of a family burnt to death in arson incident

Kolkata: A woman and her four-year-old younger son were burnt to death while the husband suffered critical burn injuries after an unknown person set fire to their house late on Thursday night at Bolpur in Birbhum. Sources said, on Thursday night, the woman identified as Rupa Bibi (30) was sleeping with her younger son Ayan Sheikh (4) at her residence in Nutan geet village in Bolpur. Her husband, Sheikh Tuta was sleeping in the same room. Late on Thursday night some unknown people sprayed kerosene inside the room through the window and set the room on fire.

When Tuta and Bibi woke up they had no chance to escape as the door of the room was already gutted. Hearing them screaming, their elder son Sheikh Raj came out of the adjacent room. Seeing his parents and brother in danger, he also screamed and called the neighbours. Willagers arrived and threw water to douse the flames. After a few moments, Tutal along with his wife and younger son were rescued and rushed to Bolpur Sub Divisional Hospital in critical condition. As their condition was deteriorating, they were shifted to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital where Bibi and Ayan were declared brought dead.

It is suspected that the incident took place over a business rivalry. Police have registered a case and started a probe. Till Friday night no arrest was made.