Bohurupi artiste elated with Puja theme, hopes for revival of art form

KOLKATA: Nanichora Das Baul, a Bohurupi artiste, has spent his life portraying various characters like Shiva, Kali, Durga and Tara Sundari, while also singing Baul songs.

Dressed in colourful costumes with elaborate makeup, he moves from village to village, performing ancient stories. Each year during Durga Puja, his aim is to earn a bit more for his family. But this year is special. Having started at the age of five with his two brothers under his father’s guidance, Nanichora never imagined his Bohurupi art would be celebrated in both a major Durga Puja pandal and a Bengali film at the same time.

This year, Alipore Sarbojonin is honouring the nearly forgotten art of bohurupis (folk cosplayers of Bengal). Inside the pandal, live performances by bohurupis will depict ancient religious stories of gods and goddesses. At the same time, a Bengali film titled ‘Bohurupi,’ where Nanichora has sung, composed music, and acted, will release during Durga Puja. Directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay, the film aims to revive this fading art form.

“Bohurupi is an old art form of Bengal, but not many people are taking it up these days,” said Nanichora, who hails from Bishoypur, also known as Bohurupi Gram, in Birbhum’s Labhpur area. “There was a time when we dressed up and spread social messages in villages, even helping the state with awareness campaigns. But with the rise of mobile phones and social media, our art is losing its charm. The cost of costumes and paints has also gone up a lot. But with the Durga Puja theme and the Bengali film, I hope attention returns to us and this ancient art form,” said Nanichora, whose songs from the film, ‘Shimul Palash’ and ‘Dakatiya Banshi,’ are already hits.

Durga Puja pandals have always drawn inspiration from films and filmmakers. This year, the legendary director Tapan Sinha will be honoured by the Dakshindari Youth. In its 104th year, Tala Barowari is paying tribute to the cinematic legacy of Satyajit Ray with the theme ‘Hira Manik Jwale,’ celebrating his immense contributions to the world of cinema. Ray shot one of his most iconic films, ‘Apur Sansar’, in this very neighborhood, and actor Kanu Bandopadhyay, who played Harihar in the film, was a local resident. Elements from Ray’s masterpiece ‘Hirak Rajar Deshe’ will be featured in the pandal’s artisteic decorations.

Dakshindari Youth’s pandal, with the theme ‘Singhabahini’, showcases scenes from Sinha’s iconic films like ‘Kabuliwala’, ‘Apanjan’, ‘Safed Haathi, ‘Galpo Holeo Satti’ and others. One notable installation is the replica of the bus from ‘Khaniker Atithi’. Various interesting facts from his films add layers to the décor.