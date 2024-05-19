Body recovery case: Kin lodges plaint against prof

Siliguri: Family members of the deceased research scholar of University of North Bengal (NBU) lodged a written complaint at Matigara Police Station against the Head of Department (HOD) of Lifelong Learning and Extension of NBU on Saturday night.



In the complaint, they mentioned that Siddharth Shankar Laha, HOD, had a physical relationship with the deceased and refused to marry her. Therefore, she committed suicide.

On May 16, the body of a research scholar of the Rural Development department of NBU was found hanging at a rented house in Shiv Mandir area.

The deceased was a resident of Tufanganj, Cooch Behar and was staying in the rented house in Shiv Mandir area in Siliguri.

A suicide note was also found in the house in which details about the relationship between the deceased and the accused professor were mentioned. Based on that, the deceased’s brother lodged a complaint at Matigara Police Station. “My mother was aware of the relationship. He used to come to our house in Tufanganj and built a relationship with my sister. He refused to marry my sister. He sometimes threatened to ruin her life. We want the culprit to be punished harshly,” said the brother.

Meanwhile, till the report was filed the accused professor was absconding. Police have started a search for him.