Body recovered in Buxa Tiger Reserve, land dispute suspected

Alipurduar: The body of Subhash Kujur (40), a resident of Latabari under Kalchini Police Station, was recovered from a forest area near Dima Bridge on National Highway 31/C, in the Poro Basti area of the Buxa Tiger Reserve on Monday. Initial reports indicate that Subhash was shot dead, allegedly over a long-standing land dispute.

According to police sources, the body bore gunshot wounds to the head and hands. Subhash, who worked as a migrant labourer in Delhi, lived in Latabari with his wife, Arti Kujur, and their daughter. His family owns a large plot of land in the area, which has been the center of a protracted dispute with his step-siblings for several years. Two individuals have been detained by Kalchini Police in connection with the investigation.

Subhash’s wife, Arti Kujur, stated: “Since 2008, my husband was in a land dispute with his step-siblings. On Monday, Subhash left home around 10:30 am to attend a hearing at Alipurduar Court. On his return, he was riding a scooter with a local resident, Arbind Lama. Near Dima Bridge, three motorcycles intercepted them and unidentified assailants opened fire, shooting him in the hands and head. The person accompanying Subhash fled in fear and later informed us about the incident.”

The family immediately notified the police. The police from Nimati Outpost under Kalchini Police Station responded promptly, recovered the body and brought it to Alipurduar District Hospital, where doctors confirmed his death. District Superintendent of Police, Y Raghuvamshi, said: “The injuries were caused by firearms. We are examining all available CCTV footage and witness statements. Multiple teams have been constituted to investigate different areas under the direct supervision of senior officers.”

The police investigation is ongoing, with authorities urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.