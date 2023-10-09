Body recovered from Jamaldah Forest, probe on

Cooch Behar: The body of a person was spotted in the forest area of Jamaldah Gram Panchayat in the Mekhliganj block in Cooch Behar on Monday by a local woman who had gone to collect firewood in the forest.

Upon receiving information, the police from Mekhliganj Police Station promptly arrived at the scene. According to police sources, the deceased has been identified as Madhusudan Barman (42 years), who originally resided in the Mekhliganj Block area. He had visited a relative’s house in Jamaldah three days ago and had gone missing since then. The police recovered the body and transported it to the Mathabhanga morgue for post-mortem examination. The cause of death remains unclear. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.