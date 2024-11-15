Body parts found in garbage area of Barasat Med Hosp

Kolkata: Body parts were found in an open garbage area at Barasat Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

Hospital authorities quickly intervened, removing the dismembered body parts from the site and transferring them to the morgue.

According to police and local sources, the shocking discovery was made early in the morning when sanitation workers arrived to clean the garbage area. To their horror, they uncovered severed hands, feet, teeth, eyes and other mutilated body parts.

The news spread rapidly, drawing a crowd of anxious residents to the scene.

A sanitation worker stated: “I went to clean the garbage area as usual this morning. That’s when I came across the severed limbs. I was frightened and immediately informed my supervisors. I can’t explain how those human body parts ended up there.”

The supervisor of the sanitation department, clarified: “The body parts found in the garbage area do not belong to any unclaimed corpses. They were taken from the morgue. It appears that medical students may have cut up parts of some bodies for study or research, and someone unintentionally discarded them in the garbage area. Authorities have been notified, and there is no reason for undue alarm.”

Barasat Hospital superintendent stated: “I have been informed about the incident and the medical college authorities are currently investigating the matter. I cannot provide further details at this time.”