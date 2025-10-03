Body of youth with his throat slit found in Baruipur

Kolkata: Tension spread in Begumpur area in Baruipur of South 24-Parganas after a youth’s body with his throat slit was found lying on the road on Friday morning.

Police have found a broken liquor bottle, plastic glasses and a soft drink bottle beside the body. The objects have been sent to the forensic laboratory for examination. The identity of the youth is yet to be established.

According to sources, on Friday morning residents of Begumpur area spotted a youth lying in a pool of blood near the wooden bridge in a place commonly known as 60 colony. Immediately, police were informed. Cops rushed the youth to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

During preliminary inquiry, police found a slit injury on the youth’s throat. It is suspected that the youth died due to excessive bleeding from the wound.

Cops suspect that while consuming liquor with a few others, the youth might have got involved in an altercation and the person or persons present there murdered him. Police are checking the CCTV footage to trace the accused persons. A murder case has been registered.