Body of youth with burn injuries recovered, probe underway

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds the unnatural death of a youth in the Jorasanko area, who was found dead with burn injuries in a second-floor room of a residential building on Monday morning.

According to sources, Prasant Pandey (25) alias Shibam lived in a room on the second floor of a three-storied residential building at 194, Rabindra Sarani.

On Sunday night, he reportedly organised a birthday party at his residence.

On Monday morning, cops of Jorasanko Police Station were informed that Pandey was found lying unconscious at his residence with multiple burn injuries.

He was rushed to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where he was declared ‘brought dead’.

During the probe, cops found that the bed cover, pillow and blankets were gutted.

As of now an unnatural death case has been registered.

Police are probing the case to find out if any foul play is there. Cops are likely to question the persons present at the spot on Sunday night during the party.