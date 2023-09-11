Body of youth recovered in Siliguri

Siliguri: The body of a youth with blood was spotted hanging from a ventilator of a house in Ward Number 23 in Siliguri on Monday morning. This incident caused a stir in the area. Police, initially, suspected that someone killed the youth elsewhere and later hanged the body with a cable. There were blood stains and injury marks on the body.



On Monday, local residents saw the body and informed the police, who reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. The deceased was an outsider. Till the time of filing the report, the deceased was not identified.

Subhendra Kumar, the ADCP said: “We have registered an unidentified death case, as his identity is yet to be traced. Investigation is underway.”

In another incident, the body of a youth who had drowned in the Fulbari Canal was recovered on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Mriganka Chowdhury. Members of the deceased family lodged a murder complaint against a friend of the deceased, based on which police arrested Swapnanil Nandi. According to the family, on Saturday night, Mriganka and

Swapnanil went to the Fulbari canal area and Mriganka fell into the canal. His body was recovered on Monday.