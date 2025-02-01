Body of youth found in Salt Lake

Kolkata: The body of a youth, identified as identified as Victor Ganguly (30), was found in Salt Lake with his scooter lying on the road beside him late on Thursday night. Around 1:30 am on Thursday night, a passerby spotted a youth in a pool of blood on the road. The man informed the cops of Bidhannagar North PS. Cops took the youth to Bidhannagar Sub- divisional Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

He was a resident of AH Block, Salt Lake. Seeing the injuries, police think it was a case of an accident.

CCTV footage of the area is being scanned. Police suspect that Ganguly was drunk and lost control of his scooter. Consequently, he fell on the road and sustained head injury. He was not wearing a helmet.