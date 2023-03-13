Body of youth found hanging near his house

kolkata: Mystery shrouds the death of a youth whose body was found hanging near his home in Anandapur.



It is alleged that the youth had committed suicide over a relationship dispute.

According to sources, the youth identified as Akash Sharma aged about 20 years was a resident of the Adarshanagar area in Anandapur.

He reportedly had a relationship with a woman.

On Sunday night Sharma left his home without taking his mobile phone.

When he did not return till late at night, his family members started searching for him but failed to trace the youth.

Later they lodged a missing diary at the Anandapur police station.

On Monday morning his body was found hanging near his home.

Sharma’s family members reportedly told the cops that all the data and pictures were erased from Sharma’s mobile phone.

They are suspecting the woman’s involvement in the youth’s death with whom Sharma had a relationship. A probe into the matter has

been intiated.