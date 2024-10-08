Body of youth dumped in deserted area by miscreants

Siliguri: The body of a youth was found in a deserted location in the Chhota Fapri area near Siliguri on Tuesday. According to eyewitnesses, some youths came on a scooty and dumped the body in the area before fleeing from the spot. The incident created panic among the people.

Eyewitnesses reported that four individuals, riding a scooty, were seen loitering around the area during the early hours of the morning. During their morning walk, locals noticed the youths allegedly dump the body in an isolated location before fleeing the scene. There were several injury marks

on the body.

Upon being informed, Bhakti Nagar police swiftly arrived at the scene and sent the body for post-mortem at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH).

The police, based on statements from local residents, have initiated a manhunt for the youths spotted on the scooty. They are combing through CCTV footage from the surrounding areas in an effort to trace the culprits.

The police have started a murder case. Senior police officials, including Rakesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Siliguri Metropolitan Police, visited the crime scene for inspection.

Orders have been issued to conduct the post-mortem with videography. Till the report was filed, the identity of the deceased was not known.