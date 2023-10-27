Body of young man found at Rly tracks

JALPAIGURI: On Friday afternoon, railway police recovered the body of a young man from the side of the railway line in the Gas Godown Para area of Ward No. 9 in the Dhupguri municipality.



According to the Railway Police, several papers and Aadhaar cards were found from the bag carried by the deceased youth.

The documents identified the young man as Ramesh Ram, a resident of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand.

Both railway police and Dhupaguri police responded to the scene and recovered

the body.

The initial police assumption is that the young man was a train passenger and fell from a moving train.