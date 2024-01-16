Body of woman recovered at flat in Belghoria

Kolkata: A woman was found hanging inside a flat in Belghoria on Monday morning.



The deceased woman identified as Moumita Ghosh (24), a resident of Hakimpara in Siliguri, was staying at a rented flat in Jatin Das Nagar of Belghoria for the past few years. Ghosh was a first year MBA student in a private educational institution. Local people reportedly claimed that the youth used to visit often. Sometimes he reportedly used to stay as well.

On Sunday she attended a picnic and returned home. Due to some reasons, she closed her bedroom door. On Monday morning the youth claimed to have knocked on the door but she did not respond. Later he reportedly called the neighbours who subsequently informed police. Later police broke the door and found Ghosh hanging from the ceiling fan using a bed sheet as ligature. Police have recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.

Cops have come to know that the woman was undergoing psychiatric treatment. The youth is being questioned by the cops to find out what happened during the picnic on Sunday. Though cops are sure that Ghosh has committed suicide, a probe is underway to find out the reason.