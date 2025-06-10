Body of woman found in Chopra; one held

Raiganj: A 20-year-old woman was found brutally murdered near a tea garden at Jatragauchh, under Chopra Police jurisdiction of North Dinajpur, early Monday.

Her body was found with severe bleeding wounds. It sparked outrage among locals. Police immediately arrested Sultan Ali, with whom she allegedly had an affair. The locals claim that more persons are involved in this crime.

They blocked the State Highway at Lakkhipur and staged an agitation demanding police arrest others involved, immediately. According to relatives, the victim had been in a consensual relationship with Sultan Ali, a resident of Chutiyakhor, Chopra. Both families had agreed to a wedding scheduled for June 19, and part of the dowry had already been given. On Sunday morning, she left her Lakkhipur home and failed to return. Her body was discovered the next day on the roadside.

The victim’s family has accused Ali, along with four associates Mehran Unnesha, Mujibar Ali, Giyasuddin Ahmed, and Mojjammel Hoque of complicity in the murder. Suraj Thapa, Inspector-in-charge of Chopra Police Station said: ”Accuse Sultan Ali has been arrested. The local situation has been brought under control with an increased police presence. We have started an investigation into the incident”.