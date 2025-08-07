Body of woman found hanging inside room

Kolkata: Under mysterious circumstances, the body of a woman was found hanging inside a room of a house in the Narkeldanga area on Wednesday.

Though no complaint has been lodged so far, the father of the deceased allegedly suspects that his daughter was murdered. According to police, the deceased, identified as Sweta Prasad Shaw (29), was married to Rohit Kumar Shaw of 7D/1B Beliaghata Road, Bastapatty in Narkeldanga since April 2015. They had two girl children.

Rohit informed the police that he had left home around 7 am on Wednesday to open his shop at 7, Guripara Road and returned around 11 am for a meal. At that time, an argument erupted between Rohit and Sweta over the cancellation of their planned trip to Meghalaya due to financial difficulties.

Following the altercation, Sweta quietly locked herself in a room. A while later, when Rohit called out to her and received no response, he broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

She was immediately rushed to NRS Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. During the initial inquiry, police learned that the couple had frequently engaged in heated arguments over marital issues for the past two years, a fact confirmed by neighbours, relatives and in-laws.

However, the deceased’s father suspects she was murdered because she did not bear a son. Police have preserved the scene for forensic examination and are awaiting the

autopsy report.