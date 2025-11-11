Body of toddler found in canal

Kolkata: A tragic incident occurred in the 18th ward of the Uttarpara Municipality in Hooghly, where the body of a three-and-a half-year-old boy named Rishi Joyswara was found on Tuesday morning after he went missing over the weekend.

According to reports, Rishi had been playing with friends on Sunday afternoon when he slipped and fell into a nearby canal. Despite efforts from his family and local emergency teams, he was not found until three days later.

When his body was recovered, medical staff observed a mark of injury on his head, prompting authorities to launch an investigation to determine whether the death was indeed a tragic accident or involved other causes.

The family and neighbours have called on the administration to install barricades around the canal, to ensure no other child faces a similar fate.