Body of TMC worker found

BALURGHAT: On Thursday the body of a TMC worker was recovered from near a pond in Tapan block’s Dipkhanda area in South Dinajpur. The deceased was identified as Samir Barman (34).



Barman was a local businessman dealing in medicines and an active TMC worker. A written complaint was lodged at Tapan PS by his family members. Police initiated an investigation.

According to a police source, Barman had been missing since Wednesday night. His family members searched but found no trace of him. On Thursday, his body was recovered near a pond. Acid had been poured so that the body could not be identified.

His father Birendranath Barman said: “My son was murdered. He had been missing since Wednesday night. As far as I know, he had no enemies in the locality. He was an active TMC worker. Police must investigate to find out the truth.”

South Dinajpur district TMC president Mrinal Sarkar said: “The deceased was our active party worker. He was murdered. I express my grief and condolence over his death...” He added that BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar is trying to create unrest in the South Dinajpur district before the rural polls.