Body of TMC Gram Panchayat member’s husband recovered

The body of 50-year-old Sadek Ali, husband of Anowara Bibi, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) member of Sripur II Gram Panchayat, was recovered from a bamboo grove in Chatar village under the Pukhuria Police Station on Wednesday.

The deceased was allegedly abducted on Tuesday night while returning home from his shop. It is learnt that the family also received two ransom calls.

The police recovered the body and sent it to Malda Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. Sadek Ali had left from his sweet shop on Tuesday around 9 pm when he went missing. At 10 pm, his son, Akhtarul, received a call demanding Rs 1 lakh as ransom.

Akhtarul said: “After the call, the phone was switched off. The police were also informed. This morning, we received another call demanding Rs 2 lakh and later around noon, we received news of his death and that his body had been recovered.”

Anowara Bibi alleged: “The murder of my husband may have a connection to the polls. He had no enemies. I want the strictest punishment for the offenders.”

According to the police, local residents spotted the body lying in a pool of blood.

Prima facie, the man died due to repeated blows from a blunt object on his head leading to heavy loss of blood. The murder was also committed at the spot from where the body was recovered.

Abdur Rahim Boxi, district president of TMC, Malda said: “The police must find the real culprits involved in this gruesome murder and stringent punishment should be given to the offender.”