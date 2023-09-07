Body of teen from Habra found at Railway tracks in Panskura

Mystery shrouds the death of a college student of Habra whose body was found beside the Railway track in Panskura of East Midnapore on Monday.

The body of the deceased college student Swagata Banik, aged about 19 years, was identified on Tuesday by his family members.

According to sources, Banik had left home on September 3 for Sealdah to bring some documents related to his studies. Since then, he has been missing. His family members tried to trace him in all possible places but Banik remained untraced. On Sunday, a missing diary was lodged at the Habro Police Station.

On Monday night, the cops of Habra Police Station came to know about a body kept in the morgue in East Midnapore which was found beside the Railway track between Khirai and Haur Railway Stations in Panskura.The description given by Banik’s parents also matched with the body and subsequently, on Tuesday the youth’s family members went to Panskura and identified the body. Several injury marks were reportedly spotted on Banik’s body.

Police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.

However, his family members suspect foul play behind the youth’s death.

Questions regarding why he went to the Panskura area have also cropped up. Meanwhile, the police are checking the call details of the youth to find out who he was in contact with before his death.