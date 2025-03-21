Body of senior assistant manager of Jayantika Tea Garden found with injury marks

Siliguri: The body of the Senior Assistant Manager of Jayantika Tea Garden in Bidhan Nagar, Phansidewa was recovered covered with blood from the tea garden on Thursday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Nilanjan Bhadra (45 years).

Bhadra, a resident of Hamiltonganj in Alipurduar district, had been working at the garden for the last four years. On Thursday, he had gone out to inspect the ongoing tea leaf maintenance work in sections 12 and 14 of the garden, riding his bike.

According to police, prima facie Bhadra was attacked with a sharp weapon, possibly while riding his bike between the two sections. The workers discovered his body, bearing severe cut injury marks on his throat. Police rushed to the spot and sent the body to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for post mortem.

Neha Jain, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Naxalbari, visited the scene. “It is too early to comment on the motive behind the murder. We are exploring all possibilities, and the body has been sent for autopsy,” she stated.

A forensic team was dispatched from Jalpaiguri to collect evidence from the crime scene. R.B Mishra, Commercial Manager of the Tea garden said: “Such an incident has never occurred in our garden before.

We are in shock.” Bhadra leaves behind his elderly mother, wife, and a son.