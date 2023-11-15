Body of security guard found hanging in Puja pandal

The body of a security guard was found hanging inside an under-construction Puja pandal of Jagaddhatri Puja at Ashram Para area in Ward 14 of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Ramu.

According to locals, they often saw Ramu roaming around the pandal.

On November 13, Ramu reportedly went to the Puja committee office and urged the members to give him the job of a security guard at the pandal. Accordingly, he was appointed and he started working as a security guard. On Wednesday morning, his body was found inside the pandal.

Members of the puja committee informed the Panitanki Police Out Post. Police sent the body for post-mortem at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH). The police have started an investigation into the incident.