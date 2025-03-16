Body of money lender found in river

Kolkata: The police recovered the body of a 58-year-old money lender from a river in Nadia district, with his family accusing two debtors of murdering him, an officer said on Sunday.

The police have launched a murder investigation based on the family’s allegations and are currently examining CCTV footage from the area.

No arrests were made till the last report came in.

The body of Nasuram Biswas was discovered on Saturday afternoon from the Churni river in the Taherpur Police Station area under Ranaghat Police District.

“The body has been recovered and sent for autopsy.

We have initiated an investigation into the case on the basis of the allegations,” Superintendent of Police Sunny Raj said.

The family of the victim alleged that two persons who had taken a substantial amount of loan from Biswas a few days ago killed him and dumped the body in the river to avoid repaying the debt.

The family claimed that the two invited him to a liquor party on the day of Holi, where they got him intoxicated before killing him with sharp weapons.