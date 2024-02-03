Body of MLA’s security guard recovered

Kolkata: The body of a security guard of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Rajib Lochan Saren was found near gate number 2 of the MLA Hostel in Park Street on Saturday morning.

Saren is the MLA from Bandwan Assembly constituency in Purulia.

The body lying in a pool of blood was first spotted by the employees and security guards of other residents of the MLA hostel early morning and the police were immediately informed. The 34-year-old person has been identified as Joydeb Ghorai (34) who was a constable with the state police. Saren had come to the MLA hostel on Thursday and hence Ghorai his security guard was accompanying him. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim might have fallen from the roof of the hostel. An unnatural death case has been initiated at Park Street Police Station. Sleuths from the homicide wing of Kolkata Police’s detective department also visited the spot. The sleuths are also not ruling out suicide as sources said that the victim was suffering from financial constraints.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the actual cause of death.