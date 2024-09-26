Body of missing youth recovered from under railway bridge

Cooch Behar: Police from the Mathabhanga Police Station recovered the body of a missing youth from beneath the railway bridge over the Mansai River in Mathabhanga.



The body was spotted by local residents on Wednesday morning, who promptly informed the authorities.

Upon receiving the report, officers from the Mathabhanga Police Station arrived at the scene, retrieved the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

According to police sources, the deceased has been identified as Priyajit Das (28), a resident of Fakier Kuthi area in Panchagarh Gram Panchayat of Mathabhanga block.

Das had been reported missing since Tuesday.Initial investigations by law enforcement suggest that Das may have died as a result of being struck by a train.

The police are currently conducting a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.