Body of missing youth recovered from River Mahananda

Raiganj: The body of 22-year-old Hamidul Rahaman, missing since Friday evening, was found on Sunday morning in the Mahananda River near Sonapur, on the Bihar-Bengal border close to Chopra in North Dinajpur district. A resident of Chitolghata village in Chopra, Hamidul had left home after receiving a phone call and failed to return. His motorcycle was later found abandoned in Ambari, Bihar, on Saturday.

Locals allege that after being murdered, Hamidul’s body was dumped in the river. Tensions escalated in the area as police from both Bihar and Bengal launched a joint investigation. His body has been sent to Kishanganj Medical College & Hospital for post-mortem examination.The community is on edge, demanding justice and rapid arrests. Local administration has increased patrolling in border areas while urging witnesses to come forward.

Hamidul’s father, Mahammad Idrish, urged authorities to swiftly apprehend the perpetrators and said: “We believe the miscreants, after killing him, left him in the river. We want the police to arrest the murderers soon.” A senior Police official of Islampur Police District informed that law enforcement officers from Bihar and Chopra Police Station have formed a joint investigation team to determine the circumstances of the death.