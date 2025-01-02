Body of missing woman recovered in Chopra

Raiganj: Tension gripped the locality after police recovered the decomposed body of a 20-year-old woman under a culvert at Dhumdangi in the Chopra police station area of North Dinajpur on Wednesday night. The incident sparked outrage, with residents demanding swift justice for the victim. The deceased, identified as Sabnur Khatun, was a resident of Purba Fatepur in Karandighi. Her family alleged that she was abducted by anti-social elements over 20 days ago and killed after being sexually assaulted.

According to reports, Sabnur went missing on December 12 after visiting Rasakhoa.

When she did not return, her family lodged a missing person complaint at Karandighi police station on December 15. Police later arrested Mahamad Rejaul, a suspect, from Bhagbanpur in the Goalpokhar police station area. Following his interrogation, authorities recovered the victim’s body approximately 80 km from Karandighi, under a culvert in Chopra.

Monarul Hoque, the victim’s uncle, said: “We suspect Mahamad Rejaul and his associates raped and murdered her. We demand the arrest of all involved and exemplary punishment for the culprits.”

Suraj Thapa, the IC of Chopra police stated: “The body has been sent to Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital for post-mortem. The accused was produced in court on Thursday.”