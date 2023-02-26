Body of missing TMC Panchayat member found

kolkata: A Trinamool Panchayat member’s body was recovered from a well at Retikhana line in Nageshwari Tea Garden, Jalpaiguri. Police recovered the body and sent it to Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital for autopsy.



Jagatpal Baraik, member of Trinamool of Yingdong Matiyali Gram Panchayat, had gone missing after attending a marriage ceremony at Nageswari Tea Garden. On Sunday, three days after he went missing, police found his body in the well.

Police arrested two persons, including Subhash Baraik, a member of Matiyali Panchayat Samiti on Saturday, based on a complaint. On Sunday, three more were arrested. Investigations are on.

An agitated crowd blocked the state highway in front of Meteli Police Station, demanding severe punishment of all involved. Additional SP (Rural), Wangden Bhutia and a large police force led by SDPO Malbazar, Robin Thapa reached the spot. The protesters later lifted the blockade following the intervention of

the police.