Body of missing student found

COOCH BEHAR: The body of a missing student of North Bengal Agricultural University was recovered from river Torsa almost after 19 hours of search.



First year student Samrat Ghosh (19) had drowned along with three friends while taking a bath in the river on Saturday.

While three of them were rescued by the locals, Ghosh was nowhere to be found even after a whole day of search operations.

The police and civil defense finally recovered his body on Sunday morning. Local MLA Sukumar Roy and NBSTC Chairman Partha Pratim Roy were present during the search.