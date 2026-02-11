Body of minor recovered from forest; ‘love triangle’ suspected

Siliguri: A 15-year-old boy who had been missing for two days was found dead in Chamta forest under Matigara Police Station area on Monday night, triggering tension and unrest in the locality. Police suspect that the crime may be linked to a “love triangle”.

The deceased has been identified as Shubhajit Modak, a resident of Shimultala in Matigara area. He went missing on Saturday evening. According to the family, Shubhajit was allegedly abducted and murdered, and suspicion has been raised against a 25-year-old local youth, Raj Paswan, who is currently absconding.

Local sources said that Shubhajit and Raj Paswan had been at odds for several weeks over a teenage girl, with both reportedly having feelings for her. Friends claimed that a serious altercation had taken place between the two about a month ago over the same issue.

As per the complaint, on Saturday, around 6 pm, Shubhajit received a phone call from a friend, who asked him to step out of the house. Later that night, around 10 pm, Shubhajit’s mobile phone was switched off. Despite searching throughout the night, the family failed to trace him and subsequently lodged a complaint at Matigara Police Station.

Two days passed without any clue, Shubhajit’s parents again approached the police on Monday night and staged a protest. The protesters handed over the friend, who had made the phone call to the victim, to the police. During interrogation, the 15-year-old boy revealed details following which the police recovered Shubhajit’s body late on Monday night from the tea garden. The body was sent to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem.

Soon after the news spread, a pall of gloom descended over the Shimultala area. The situation turned tense as angry locals vandalised the house of the absconding accused, Raj, on Tuesday. To control the situation, senior police officials, including Sajid Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Inspector-In-Charge of Matigara police station, and a large police force, rushed to the spot. Additional police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Police said a manhunt has been launched to trace Raj Paswan. Further investigation is underway.