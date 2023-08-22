Body of minor girl in school uniform with her head smashed found in Siliguri

siliguri: The body of a minor girl with blood all over was recovered from an abandoned and dilapidated house near the Motajyot area in Matigara near Khaprail More, Siliguri on Monday evening.



Her head was smashed and the body bore multiple injury marks.

The minor, in her early teens, was in a school uniform. A school identity card was found near the body. The police suspect that she could have been murdered.

DCP Traffic Abhishek Gupta and ACP Rajen Chhetry and other senior officials of Siliguri visited the spot. The cops checked all the CCTV cameras in the nearby areas which revealed that another boy from the same school rode off from the vicinity of the scene of crime on a bicycle. The boy was also in school uniform.

Raju Bose, a resident of the area, said: “This afternoon, when a girl was passing through the area, she heard someone screaming and informed her family. Her family members along with her neighbours rushed to the spot to investigate when they saw the body of the girl.”

He also said that they had spotted the same girl in the locality earlier. After getting the news, the family members of the deceased and the teachers of her school went to the Matigara Police Station.

One of the teachers, who was unwilling to disclose his name, said: “She studied in class 11 and was a very bright student. She regularly attended classes. Recently, she participated in a cultural programme in the school.”

It is learnt that on Monday, the girl had gone to school. After school was over, her body was found three kilometres away from her home at around 5 pm.

Meanwhile, the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Siliguri Metropolitan Police reached the spot on Monday night and checked the entire area and questioned the locals.

The police are quizzing the family members along with teachers and the friends of the deceased. Until this copy was filed, the police did not issue any official statement.