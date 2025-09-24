Body of migrant worker recovered in Malda

Malda: Kaliachak witnessed a murder incident on Wednesday morning, triggering panic in the Chhoto Mahadipur area. The blood-soaked body of 35-year-old Babar Sheikh, a migrant worker from Kuriatar under Mothabari Police Station, was recovered from bushes near the embankment road.

Family sources said Babar had recently returned from working outside the state. On Tuesday night around 10 pm, two youths had called him out from his house, after which he did not return. The next morning his body was discovered, triggering shock and fear among locals. Araru Momin, a local, said: “He was possibly killed elsewhere and later dumped at the spot.”

Police from Kaliachak rushed to the site, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. A probe has been initiated and two youths have already been detained for questioning in connection with the murder, said a press note by the police.