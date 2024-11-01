Body of migrant worker reaches village from Dubai

Malda: The untimely death of a 49-year-old migrant worker, Tajmul Haque, has plunged his family into grief. Tajmul, a resident of Rahmatpur village in Harishchandrapur, had moved to Dubai three years ago in search of better employment opportunities.

On October 22, his family received a shocking phone call informing them of his passing. The details surrounding his death remain unclear, but it has left his family devastated. After a ten-day wait, his body was repatriated and arrived home on Thursday, prompting an outpouring of sorrow from the local community.

Hundreds gathered to pay their last respects, reflecting the profound impact Tajmul had on those around him. His brother-in-law, Khalilur Rahman, expressed the family’s anguish, stating: “We never expected this news. He was the sole breadwinner and now his family is left without support.” Tajmul is survived by his wife and two young children, a son and a daughter, who are now facing an uncertain future.

Community members have called on local authorities to assist the grieving family during this difficult time. Khalilur urged: “I request the administration to come forward and provide all possible help.”