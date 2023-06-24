Body of man found with multiple injury marks

KOLKATA: Mystery shrouds the death of a man whose body was found in front of a house in Bijoygarh, Golf Green, on Friday morning. Police suspect that the man was murdered and the body was dumped there. As of Friday evening, the identity of the youth was not established. At the time of recovery of the body, the man was wearing half pants.



On Friday morning, the body of the man was found lying dead in front of a house in Bijoygarh.

Local residents informed the cops of Golf Green police station. Sources informed that multiple injury marks were found on the neck and head.

However, none of the residents had identified the body. Cops suspect that the man was not a resident of the Bijoygarh area. Police are checking if there is any missing diary lodged at the Golf Green police station or any other police station in its adjacent areas.

On Friday morning, after cops from Golf Green police station reached the spot, police personnel from the Homicide Section also visited the spot and inquired. Cops are almost sure that the man was assaulted before he was murdered. Police are checking the available CCTV footage of the area to identify any suspects. So far, no one was arrested till Friday night.