Body of lynched migrant Jewel Sheikh reaches Murshidabad

Kolkata: The body of migrant labourer Jewel Sheikh, who was allegedly lynched to death in Odisha’s Sambalpur, arrived at his residence in Murshidabad on Friday. Local leaders of the Trinamool Congress were present at the family’s residence.

A family member of the victim said Jewel was the only earning member of our family. He left on December 20. His daily wage was Rs 600. “His body has arrived at my doorstep. He was beaten up because they labelled him a Bangladeshi. We want justice. We want stringent punishment for the culprits,” a family member of the victim said.

It was learnt that Jewel lived with his parents and two sisters in the Murshidabad village. Jewel, along with seven others, was returning from work when the incident took place.

Paltu Sheikh, one of eight Murshidabad migrant workers present during the attack, said they were at a tea stall after work when a group demanded a bidi, then asked for their Aadhaar cards. “After we showed them, they suddenly attacked with bamboo and sticks. Jewel was hit on the head, and others were injured,” he said.