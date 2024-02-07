Body of JU professor recovered

Kolkata: A professor of Jadavpur University (JU) died an unnatural death at his home in Lalgola of Murshidabad on Tuesday afternoon.



According to sources, Suman Nihar, Professor of JU Mechanical Engineering returned to his home at Ballypara in Lalgola of Murshidabad a few days ago. He was supposed to return to Kolkata on Tuesday.

Nihar was to avail a train from Murshidabad on Tuesday afternoon. Around 12 pm, his family members found him hanging from the ceiling fan. Immediately police were informed. Cops recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. His family members however failed to understand why Nihar committed suicide. Police have registered an unnatural death case and started a probe. Cops are checking his mobile phone’s call details to find out who were in continuous touch with the professor and who was the last caller.

Meanwhile, Pro Vice Chancellor (Pro VC) of JU, Amitava Dutta said, “It is a shock to the entire university community.”