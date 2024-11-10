Body of girl found after ‘distressing call’ to mother

Kolkata: The body of a class XII girl was discovered on the railway tracks in Kalna, on Friday night under suspicious circumstances after she made a distressing phone call to her mother, saying: ‘They won’t let me live.”

According to the police, the body was discovered near the Jewdhara Rail Gate, located between Kalna and Guptipara stations. It was sent to the Kalna Sub-Divisional Hospital for a postmortem.

The girl, a resident of Dhatrigram, had gone to her English tuition class in Kalna on Friday evening. Usually, her mother takes her home from the tuition, but that day, she left classes early and called her mother around 7.00 pm. During the call. After that the family lost contact with her, and repeated attempts to reach her failed. Concerned, the family members went to the Kalna Police Station and filed a missing person report. The search for the girl was underway when the GRP informed them that a body was found on the tracks near Kalna Station. The family later identified the body as that of the missing girl.

CCTV footage from Kalna Station captured the girl walking alone on Platform No. 1. The family has raised concerns, with the girl's uncle stating that they suspect foul play A probe has been initiated.