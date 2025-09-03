Body of farmer found hanging inside border fencing in Hemtabad

Raiganj: The body of a farmer, identified as Safallya Barman (45), was found hanging in a bamboo grove inside the border fencing near India-Bangladesh border at Makarhaat Border Outpost under Hemtabad Police Station in North Dinajpur district on Monday night.

The deceased farmer was a resident of Mahisagaon village near Makarhaat BOP.

On being informed, police, with the assistance of BSF personnel, recovered the body and sent it to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the

cause of death. It is learnt that a considerable number of agricultural plots belonging to farmers of some villages in Makarhaat and Mahishagaon are enclosed by erected border fencing and farmers need to follow BSF-operated and controlled gate opening schedule to look after their plots.

Dilip Barman, relative of the deceased farmer, said: ”Safallya owned nearly five bighas of farmland located inside the fencing at Makarhaat in Chainagar Gram Panchayat. He also owned some bamboo clusters. On Monday morning, after the BSF of the 63rd Battalion opened the fencing gate, he went to his paddy field. His wife later carried his lunch to the field.

However, by late afternoon, when BSF personnel attempted to close the gate, Safallya was missing. A message was immediately sent to his family. Following a frantic search, his body was found hanging inside the bamboo grove. He has left behind three daughters and a son.” Inspector in-charge of Hemtabad Police Station, Sujit Kumar Lama, stated: “We recovered the body with the assistance of BSF personnel and sent it for post-mortem to Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital. Preliminary suspicion suggests it could be a case of suicide following some domestic dispute. However, an investigation is ongoing in consultation with BSF officials to confirm the circumstances.”