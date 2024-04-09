Body of ex-councillor found, was missing since Monday

BALURGHAT: In a mysterious circumstance, a former Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor of Balurghat Municipality went missing on Monday. His body was recovered on Tuesday from Syedpur of Gajol in Malda. The deceased has been identified as Debajit Rudra (60).

On Monday morning, he went missing during his morning walk. Since he did not return till afternoon and his mobile was also switched off, the family members got worried and consequently a missing diary was filed at Balurghat Police Station on Monday.

The police personnel checked the CCTV footage through which it was found that Rudra was going to Chakvrigu area but there was no trace of him thereafter. On Tuesday, his body was found lying on the track by the driver of Tebhaga Express.

Balurghat GRP Police Station was immediately informed and the body was recovered and taken to Balurghat Police Station for post-mortem examination.

Rudra’s kin alleged a conspiracy behind his death and claimed that he couldn’t have committed suicide. He was a councillor of the former TMC-led Balurghat Municipality. He was physically-ill for the past few days which is why he used to go for a morning walk everyday.

Subhas Chaki, South Dinajpur TMC coordinator, said: “It is a very sad incident. We stand by his family on behalf of the district Trinamool Congress.”