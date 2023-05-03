Body of elderly man wrapped in plastic found outside Tollygunge Metro Stn

Mystery shrouds over the recovery of an elderly man’s body from outside of Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Metro Station in Tollygunge on Wednesday morning.

Police were informed by the local people and the body was sent for autopsy later.

According to sources, on Wednesday morning, local people saw a sack lying abandoned outside of the Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Metro Station.

When some of them tried to see what is inside, they found that it was a body.

Police were subsequently informed by the people. After a while, cops recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.

The body was of an elderly person who seemingly was suffering from some illness. However, it is yet to find out who dumped the body outside of the Metro Station and why. Cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.

Also, the photograph of the body along with the description has been circulated across the state through an ‘all concerned message’ for identification.

Police are also checking the surveillance camera footage of the area to detect if there was any suspicious movement.