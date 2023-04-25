Body of class X girl found in Uzirpur

malda: The body of a Class 10 student was recovered from a vegetable field of Uzirpur village in Akandberia gram panchayat under the Kaliachak Police Station in Malda on Tuesday morning. The police arrested a youth from Ramnagar area under the Kaliachak Police Station for murdering the minor girl.



Some farmers had first spotted the body. A school bag was lying next to the body. A team from the Kaliachak Police Station reached the spot along with one from the Golapganj Outpost. Locals complained that the girl was killed after being raped and then dumped in the field.

The house of the 15-year-old minor is under the Malda Police Station limits. She was studying in class 10 in a high school. The distance between the area of her residence and Uzirpur village in Kaliachak is about 30 km.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Malda, said: “After the body of the student was recovered, arrangements were made to send it to Malda Medical College morgue for postmortem. The arrested youth confessed that he had strangled the girl last night with a piece of cloth belonging to the deceased. Both had been involved in an illicit love affair for some months after they had got to know each other over the phone. The girl pressed him to marry her but as he was married and had two children. He killed her to end the matter.”

The youth has been identified as Biswajit Mandal, 29 years old, from Ramnagar area under the Kaliachak Police Station.

Tracking the call records the police had zeroed in on the accused and arrested him.