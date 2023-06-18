Body of BJP candidate’s family member recovered

Cooch Behar: The recovery of a man’s bloodied body from a jute field has caused a stir in Cooch Behar.



The incident occurred in the Tiadah area, under the jurisdiction of the Dinhata Sahebganj Police Station. The deceased has been identified as Shambhu Das (27), whose sister-in-law Vishakha Das is a BJP candidate for the upcoming Panchayat polls. The incident has sparked a political uproar, with the BJP filing a complaint against the TMC.

However, TMC leadership has refuted the allegations, claiming them to be baseless.

Naren Das, the father of the deceased stated: “When my son Shambhu went out of the house late on Saturday night, he was chased by miscreants. Trying to escape, he ran towards the nearby jute field but the assailants followed him and attacked him with sharp weapons. He fell in the jute field and was subsequently shot with an arrow.”

Kumar Shani Raj, Additional District Superintendent of Police, Cooch Behar District, said: “On Sunday morning, upon receiving information about the bloodied body of a young man named Shambhu Das from near his house in Tiadah village, police went to the scene, recovered the body. Post mortem is being done. Probe initiated.”