Body of bizman found in Howrah

Kolkata: The body of a businessman based at Chatterjeehat in Howrah was recovered from his residence on Monday morning.



The victim Biplab Panja was spotted lying in a pool of blood by her wife as she returned home after reaching her child to school.

Panja had sustained a gunshot injury on the right side of his head and the bullet had pierced his head and broke the glass of the mirror hanging from the wall.

The police have recovered a firearm just beside the body. The businessman used to live with his wife and eight-year-old son on the first floor of his apartment on S N Ganguly Road.

According to sources, Panja’s business was not going well in recent times and there were financial constraints. He also owed money to some traders.

“We are exploring all angles. Prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide. The body has been sent to Howrah Hospital for postmortem. We have initiated an unnatural death case and have started an investigation,” a senior official of Chatterjeehat police station said.

The caretaker of the apartment Ashutosh Bose said that no outsider had entered the flat where Panja lived.

The sleuths are also trying to find out from where Panja procured the firearm.