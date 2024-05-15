Body of B’desh tourist to be handed over to kin in Kurseong

Darjeeling: The relatives of the deceased Bangladeshi tourists arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday and proceeded to Bagdogra by flight. The Darjeeling police will be handing over the dead body of the deceased to them in Kurseong.

The 65-year-old tourist, on a visit to Darjeeling, had died en route. His body has been kept at the Kurseong Sub Divisional Hospital where a post mortem has been conducted.

The deceased has been identified as 65-year-old Sk Azizul from Mohammadpur, Dhaka. He was a retired banker. On Tuesday he had arrived from Dhaka by train. “From NJP he along with another person boarded my taxi to Darjeeling. At Rohini, he stated that he was feeling unwell and we stopped and he rested for nearly an hour. After some time he stopped talking and started breathing heavily. I then rushed to the Kurseong hospital,” stated Shyamal Chandra Singh, the taxi driver. He was declared dead at the hospital.

“We have started an unnatural death case,” stated Palash Mohanta, Inspector-in-Charge, Kurseong Police Station.