Body of banker recovered

Kolkata: The body of a 38-year-old bank employee, Sumana Parua (Mondal), was found in a guest house in Alipore, on Saturday. Parua, a resident of Kasba, had been missing since Friday night.

Parua, who worked at a nationalised bank, had not returned home on Friday night, prompting her family to search for her without success. They subsequently filed a missing person’s report at the Kasba Police Station.

On Saturday, her body was found in a room of the Alipore Guest House, located at 42/C, Raja Santosh Road, under the jurisdiction of Chetla Police Station.

Cops said that Parua had rented room no. 301 in the guest house and had not been seen leaving the room even once after she checked in on Friday.

The next day, guest house employees became suspicious when Parua failed to respond to repeated knocks on her door.

Subsequently, they broke down the door and found her lying in an unconscious state.

The Chetla Police Station was immediately informed, and officers arrived at the scene, recovering Parua and rushing her to SSKM Hospital, where she was declared dead by doctors.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the cause of death may be suicide. Police stated that two bottles of poison were found next to her body, and the door to the room was locked from the inside. No suicide note was recovered, and the police have found no signs of foul play.

Police authorities have not yet received any complaints from the

family or others regarding the incident.