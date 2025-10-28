Body of 30-yr-old woman found hanging from tree

Raiganj: On Monday, the body of a 30-year-old woman ,identified as Soni Khatun, was found hanging from a tree in a forested patch near her house in Kahonai village in North Dinajpur district.

Relatives of the deceased have claimed that Soni might have been killed and then hanged by miscreants.

A senior officer of Chakulia police station confirmed that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation has been formally instituted to ascertain the cause of death.