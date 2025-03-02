Body in suitcase: TI parade of mother-daughter duo conducted

Kolkata: The Test Identification (TI) parade of the two accused women of Madhyamgram murder case was conducted on Saturday at the Dum Dum Correctional Home.

According to sources, on Saturday about eight witnesses were taken to the correctional home where the TI parade took place in presence of a magistrate. Meanwhile, police have come to know that Arati Ghosh worked as a nurse in a nursing home and thus knew after how many hours of death, a human body starts deforming. Cops also came to know that Arati along with her daughter, Falguni Ghosh went to Burrabazar to buy the trolley bag which was used to carry the body to Kumartuli from Madhyamgram.

Police might appeal for their police remand at the Barasat court soon. Senior officers of the Barasat Police District, including the SP, may interrogate the duo.