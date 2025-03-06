Body in suitcase: Police recreates crime scene in Madhyamgram

Kolkata: The police on Thursday reconstructed the crime scene of Sumita Ghosh and how her body was brought to the Kumartuli area from Madhyamgram where she was murdered.

After the recovery of the two sharp weapons and a hammer, used to kill Sumita by the accused mother-daughter duo Arpita Ghosh and Falguni Ghosh, police had planned to reconstruct the entire event. On Thursday morning, both accused were taken to the house in Bireshpally of Madhyamgram. The taxi driver and the cycle van puller were also brought to the scene as their witnesses were valuable in the case. It is from Bireshpally the mother-daughter duo showed how they called the cycle van puller and reached Doltala and how from there they boarded the taxi and went to Kumartuli using the same route.

Sources informed that claims by accused women and the outcome of the investigation so far, was corroborated with reconstruction. According to the cops of Barasat Police District, they are trying their best to file chargesheet as soon as possible.

The mother-daughter duo killed their relative Sumita and tried to dump her body in the River Hooghly on February 25 morning near the Kumartuli ghat area. Before they could succeed, local people found their movement suspicious and were compelled to open the trolley bag which Arati and Falguni were carrying. When the body was found, the mother-daughter duo was arrested by the cops of North Port police station. After it was found that the murder was committed in Madhyamgram, the case was handed over to the Madhyamgram Police Station under the Barasat Police District.