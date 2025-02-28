Body in suitcase: Murder case against mother-daughter duo transferred to Madhyamgram PS

Kolkata: The murder case registered against two women who killed their relative and tried to dump her body in the Hooghly River has been transferred to the Madhyamgram Police Station (PS).

On Thursday, the case diary was handed over to the cops of Madhyamgram Police Station under the Barasat Police District after observing the necessary paperwork. The accused mother-daughter duo Arati Ghosh and Falguni Ghosh were produced at the Barasat Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM) court following one day of judicial custody ordered by the Bankshall Court.

Later, the magistrate remanded Arati and Falguni to judicial custody for 14 days.

Police have questioned the taxi driver and cycle van rickshaw puller. The van rickshaw puller told the cops that he felt that the trolley bag was unnaturally heavy but the duo told him that there were metal utensils.

The taxi driver made a similar statement.

None of them saw any blood or got any foul smell. Police might appeal for the Test Identification (TI) parade of the mother-daughter duo soon following which they will be taken into custody for further investigation.