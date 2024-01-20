Body found on Railway track

Kolkata: Tension spread near Bakhrabad Railway Station in Kharagpur of West Midnapore after a body of an unknown man was found on the Railway track on Friday.

According to sources, a few Railway men were working on a Railway track near the Bakhranad Station when they noticed something on the track. On going closer, they saw a sack soaked in blood and when they opened it, a man’s body was found inside. Later, cops recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. Sources informed that the identity of the man, aged about 40 years, has not yet been established. Cops suspect that the man was murdered somewhere else and the body was dumped on the Railway track.

A message has been circulated at all the police stations across the state with the description of the body. Meanwhile, police are also trying to find out whether any person has gone missing recently in the adjacent areas. Till Friday night no arrest was made.